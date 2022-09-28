Cleaning underway at Atlanta movie theater after complaints of mold, mildew

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A potential health hazard is lurking inside a movie theater in southwest Atlanta, according to one employee.

Alterique Hall, an employee at AMC Camp Creek 14, shared images with CBS46 that appear to show mold and mildew coated on the carpets, seats, and walls of several auditoriums.

“This is definitely unsafe.”



An employee at AMC Camp Creek 14 in Atlanta says managers told him to ‘use a duster’ & ‘spray sanitizer’ to clean what appears to be mold and mildew inside several auditoriums. The problem persisted. How the company is responding at 6pm @ATLNewsFirst pic.twitter.com/fSd7Hp2Gy8 — Zac Summers (@ZacOnTV) September 28, 2022

“The lights are dimmed. So, if you’re not really looking at it, you probably won’t notice it,” Hall said. “It’s gotten so bad. This is definitely unsafe.”

Hall first noticed the problem last September. He said he told managers about the problem on two separate occasions, but they didn’t take it seriously. One boss reportedly told him to simply “dust it off the wall.” He said another told him to spray the fungi with sanitizer and ‘wipe it up.’

“It kind of was humiliating, kind of felt like it really didn’t matter,” Hall said. “It kind of gave off the impression that they had other things to deal with and that wasn’t at the top of their priority list.”

“What sort of message does that send to the customer,” CBS46 reporter Zac Summers asked Hall. “That their health and safety doesn’t matter,” he replied.

CBS46 reached out to AMC Theatres and received the following response:

The health of our AMC guests and associates is AMC’s top priority. We have taken multiple steps to address and remedy this issue at our Camp Creek location in Atlanta. Following recent inspections, AMC immediately contracted a third-party vendor to remediate the situation in any impacted auditoriums. Subsequently, every auditorium in the theatre has been thoroughly inspected. Additionally, within its HVAC systems at this location, AMC has installed bipolar ionization units, which help eliminate microbial growth and clean the air in the auditoriums.

“Hopefully, this makes them kind of wake up and be like we have to really deal with it,” Hall said. “Like, we can’t just keep putting a band-aid on top of it.”

Camp Creek 14 remains open as it undergoes a ‘full, detailed cleaning.’ An AMC spokesperson said the company would continue to monitor the situation closely with regular inspections.

