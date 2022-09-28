Coastal Georgia braces for storm surge from Ian

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Gov. Brian Kemp toured the state’s operation center Wednesday, getting a first-hand look at how state and federal agencies are preparing for the arrival of Hurricane Ian.

“We have everybody you can imagine in this building right now,” Kemp told reporters. “We’re ready to go and Georgians should know that we’re ready to respond if needed and we’ll do it very quickly.”

As Ian’s path has shifted, state emergency management leaders now expect the biggest impacts will be in the southern half of Georgia, particularly along the Georgia coast in cities like Brunswick and island towns like St. Marys, Jekyll, and St. Simons. Those areas have a potential for three-to-five feet of storm surge.

“Three to five feet is similar to what we saw with Hurricane Irma,” said Will Lanxton, the state meteorologist.

Lanxton said the rest of South Georgia will see mostly wind gusts and heavy rain.

“We’re not out of the woods yet,” he said. “This storm is nearing Category 5 intensity. That’s very rare to make landfall in the United States as a Category 5, and so obviously our thoughts are with Florida, and hopefully, it’ll weaken before it moves into Georgia.”

Georgia’s emergency management director Chris Stallings said Ian is expected to be downgraded to a tropical storm by the time it reaches the Georgia coast. He said currently he does not expect a need for any Georgians to evacuate.

“There’s not going to be a massive landfall event,” Stallings said. “Not that a tropical storm is not terrible, but we’re not in the categories that we think would need to do an evacuation.”

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.