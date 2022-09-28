Falcons star Cordarelle Patterson earns NFC Offensive Player of the Week honors

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Dynamic Atlanta Falcons star receiver and running back Cordarelle Patterson has earned NFC Offensive Player of the Week honors for his career-high performance in the Falcons’ 27-23 win over the Seattle Seahawks in Week 3.

According to Falcons team officials, Patterson rushed for 141-yards and a touchdown on 17 carries, averaging a career-high and NFL-leading 8.3 yards per carry.

It was the first Offensive Player of the Week honor of Patterson’s career. He is also the first Falcons running back to win the elite honor since former Falcon Devonta Freeman during the 2016 season.

Patterson has played for several NFL teams including the Chicago Bears, Minnesota Vikings and New England Patriots. He was a key member of the Patriots team that won Super Bowl 53 against the Los Angeles Rams in 2018.

