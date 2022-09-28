Federal government to launch free diaper pilot program

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Atlanta News First) - As many as one in three families don’t have enough diapers for their children, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. That barrier is something the federal government is trying to address through a new pilot program.

Jamie Lackey sees many parents walk through her organization’s doors all the time. She is the founder and CEO of Helping Mamas, an organization that provides basic needs to parents who need it.

“Families right now are having a rough time affording those basic needs, diapers being one of those things,” she said.

With rising costs for necessities, she says the numbers have gone up, and more families are coming in for help.

“We’ve already distributed more products than we did all of last year,” said Lackey.

The federal government is launching a pilot program to distribute free diapers to families in need. Six states and one tribal consortium will be a part of the study.

“This distribution program is fantastic. It’s going to allow for some research to be done to show the impact that diaper banks have in the community,” said Lackey.

Local diaper banks believe this type of program is what the entire country needs.

“This is the number one item requested at The Baby Pantry,” said Chlorey Campbell, president of The Baby Pantry.

January Contreras works for a department under the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. She said for some families, getting diapers is just a minor inconvenience, but for others, it’s a burden.

“It’s not just a hassle, these are parents who aren’t able to do that when they run out of diapers for their babies,” she said.

If all goes well, this program could be rolling out in several other states, including Georgia.

