FIRST ALERT: Hurricane Ian makes landfall over Cayo Costa as a Category 4 hurricane

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Ian continues to move very slowly over Florida dumping torrential downpours over the state. Ian made landfall Wednesday afternoon as a Category 4 hurricane with 150mph winds over Cayo Costa, Florida. The storm will weaken as it moves across the state, eventually re-emerging over the Atlantic Thursday afternoon.

Impacts on north Georgia

Rain will increase from southeast to northwest throughout the afternoon Friday. North Georgia will see rain after sunset Friday, accompanied with gusty winds. Because Ian’s track continues to shift east (compared to earlier model runs), forecast impacts from Ian have diminished over North Georgia. Rain totals have come down considerably, with less than once inch of rain forecast for Metro Atlanta. Areas in East Georgia could see more than 2 inches.

Rain totals (CBS46)

FIRST ALERT on Saturday

There is no longer a First Alert on Friday. A First Alert continues on Saturday for early morning showers and gusty winds early Saturday morning. The rain chances diminish Saturday afternoon. We could see wind gusts up to 30 mph in Metro Atlanta with stronger winds possible in far East Georgia.

Wind gusts Saturday morning (CBS46)

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.