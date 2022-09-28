GDOT to postpone lane closure projects, prep for hurricane evacuation travel
Officials will postpone lane closure projects on highways to ease congestion as many fleeing Hurricane Ian are heading towards Georgia
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia Department of Transportation officials announced that all projects that require lane closures along several major highways will be postponed to help potential congestion along Hurricane Ian evacuation routes.
Officials say projects along highways I-16, I-75 and I-95 south of Atlanta will be “halted.”
On Tuesday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said roughly 2.5 million Floridians had already received evacuation orders in light of Hurricane Ian.
Gov. Brian Kemp toured the state’s operation center Wednesday, getting a first-hand look at how state and federal agencies are preparing for the arrival of Hurricane Ian.
“We have everybody you can imagine in this building right now,” Kemp told reporters. “We’re ready to go and Georgians should know that we’re ready to respond if needed and we’ll do it very quickly.”
Along I-75, our Atlanta News First crews met with dozens of families evacuating from Florida to Georgia to wait out what could be a catastrophic hurricane event.
“I’m worried about all of us, just the whole area it’s hitting. I don’t think we’ve had this big a hurricane in several years,” said Wyatt Echols, who was traveling with his parents from Tampa to Braselton, Georgia to stay with family.
Hurricane Ian forces millions to evacuate Florida, many heading to Georgia
As Ian’s path has shifted, state emergency management leaders now expect the biggest impacts will be in the southern half of Georgia, particularly along the Georgia coast in cities like Brunswick and island towns like St. Marys, Jekyll, and St. Simons. Those areas have a potential for three-to-five feet of storm surge.
