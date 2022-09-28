Georgia Power activates storm center ahead of Hurricane Ian

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia Power activated its storm center Wednesday as Hurricane Ian approaches the state. Major decisions impacting customer safety are made in the storm center.

“This is the hub of where everything happens. This is where we’re making plans,” said Georgia Power spokesperson Adrienne Tickle. “Whatever it is Hurricane Ian brings, we’ll be prepared for it.”

The storm center is an ongoing effort, but operations pick up as the storm approaches. The number of people operating in the storm center will jump from about 10 people Wednesday afternoon to 40-50 Friday night.

“We’re ramping up as the storm makes landfall in Florida and we’ll continue to do so as it makes its way up the coast,” said Tickle.

The storm center is utilized at this scale a few times a year during major threats.

“We are making our plans talking to crews out in the field,” explained Tickle. “Understanding where we have resources, where our trucks are, understanding our mutual assistance where we can call on other utilities to support us.”

Georgia Power deployed crews to Florida Tuesday. Additional crews could join them later this week.

