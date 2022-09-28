Georgia Power activates storm center ahead of Hurricane Ian

Georgia Power activates storm center for Hurricane Ian
By Savannah Louie
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia Power activated its storm center Wednesday as Hurricane Ian approaches the state. Major decisions impacting customer safety are made in the storm center.

“This is the hub of where everything happens. This is where we’re making plans,” said Georgia Power spokesperson Adrienne Tickle. “Whatever it is Hurricane Ian brings, we’ll be prepared for it.”

HURRICANE IAN 2022 | Full coverage

Download First Alert weather app

The storm center is an ongoing effort, but operations pick up as the storm approaches. The number of people operating in the storm center will jump from about 10 people Wednesday afternoon to 40-50 Friday night.

“We’re ramping up as the storm makes landfall in Florida and we’ll continue to do so as it makes its way up the coast,” said Tickle.

The storm center is utilized at this scale a few times a year during major threats.

“We are making our plans talking to crews out in the field,” explained Tickle. “Understanding where we have resources, where our trucks are, understanding our mutual assistance where we can call on other utilities to support us.”

Georgia Power deployed crews to Florida Tuesday. Additional crews could join them later this week.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

In this image made from a NASA livestream, Hurricane Ian is seen from the International Space...
HURRICANE IAN 2022 | Hurricane Ian impacts on Georgia | Sept. 29, 2022
Emergency crews respond to car fire under train bridge on Northside Drive
Car fire causes major traffic jam on Northside Drive during evening commute
Assessing the damage left behind by Ian
Assessing the damage left behind by Ian
The WC-130 in the eye of Hurricane Ian
Atlanta News First flies with Hurricane Hunters through eye of Ian
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Jake Odorizzi walks back to the dugout after he was pulled...
Braves fall to Nationals 3-2 on Abrams’ walk-off hit in 10th