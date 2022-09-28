Gwinnett police seek to identify person of interest in stabbing

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Gwinnett County police are searching for a person of interest in a stabbing death.

A man was found dead of a stab wound on Ridge Oak Drive in Suwanee Sept. 5. Security camera footage captured an individual walking away from the scene around the time of the killing. The individual was wearing a black hoodie with a reflective strip, black pants and white shoes and carrying a two-strap backpack.

Anyone with information should call the Gwinnett Police Homicide Unit at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

No arrests have been made in the case.

