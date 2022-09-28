Gwinnett police seek to identify person of interest in stabbing

The Gwinnett Police Department is searching for a person of interest in a stabbing death in...
The Gwinnett Police Department is searching for a person of interest in a stabbing death in Suwanee.(Gwinnett Police Department)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 12:37 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Gwinnett County police are searching for a person of interest in a stabbing death.

A man was found dead of a stab wound on Ridge Oak Drive in Suwanee Sept. 5. Security camera footage captured an individual walking away from the scene around the time of the killing. The individual was wearing a black hoodie with a reflective strip, black pants and white shoes and carrying a two-strap backpack.

Anyone with information should call the Gwinnett Police Homicide Unit at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

No arrests have been made in the case.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Emergency crews respond to car fire under train bridge on Northside Drive
Car fire halts rush hour on Northside Drive in Atlanta
Georgia Power Storm Center
Georgia Power activates storm center ahead of Hurricane Ian
Interview with AdvantaClean Atlanta President Sari Papazian
How to secure your home against a major hurricane
The Home Depot Hurricane Command Center
Atlanta-based The Home Depot activates Hurricane Command Center ahead of Ian
A 12-year-old student was found with a loaded firearm at a Union County middle school.
Man arrested in Roswell, accused of killing wife