Hundreds of Hurricane Ian evacuees head to Georgia State Parks to wait out the storm

By Sawyer Buccy
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Hurricane Ian is turning communities along Florida’s Gulf Coast into ghost towns. Mandatory evacuations forced 2-1/2 million people out of their homes. Right now, hundreds of families are riding out the storm in the forests of Georgia State Parks.

”We have about 400 evacuees who are already staying at the campsites and the cabins with us in the parks,” said Kim Hatcher with Georgia State Parks and Historic Sites Division.

Officials are expecting even more families to take refuge in Georgia State Park campgrounds in the coming days.

”To be in a calm place, there are a lot of people who find comfort in that,” said Hatcher.

