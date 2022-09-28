Ian pummels down on Florida; Hurricane researcher explains historic storm

Hurricane Ian(MGN)
By Mariya Murrow
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwestern Florida Wednesday afternoon at a catastrophic 150 miles per hour.

But what causes a hurricane of this magnitude to form and how do meteorologists predict where it’s headed?

Atlanta News First spoke with Georgia Institute of Technology Research Meteorologist Dr. Zak Handlos about the impacts of a Category 4 storm like Ian.

