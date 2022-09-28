LIVE BLOG: Hurricane Ian impacts on Georgia | Sept. 28, 2022
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall in Florida today and rain is expected to start in North Georgia on Friday. As of early this morning, Ian was a category 4 hurricane and is expected to make landfall early this afternoon north of Fort Myers near Port Charlotte.
HURRICANE IAN 2022 | Full coverage
Download First Alert weather app
11:15 a.m.
Atlanta News First crew headed up in the sky with hurricane hunters. They will be flying through the eye of Hurricane Ian. READ MORE HERE
10:30 a.m.
It appears that the impacts from Hurricane Ian on North Georgia have decreased significantly.
10 a.m.
FEMA provides the latest update on the path of Hurricane Ian.
9:40 a.m.
Reporter Rebekka Schramm is giving an update on preparations in Georgia in advance of potential impact from Hurricane Ian.
9:15 a.m.
Atlanta News First Meteorologist Courteney Jacobazzi gives update from Florida.
8:30 a.m.
The eyewall of Hurrican Ian is around 20 miles wide and is moving NNE at 10 mph. Some areas are expecting 120-150 mph winds.
8:15 a.m.
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is talking about the impacts of Hurricane Ian on Georgia and the preparations that are underway.
8 a.m.
FIRST ALERT: Hurricane Ian to make landfall soon; Rain to start in north Georgia Friday
7:34 a.m.
It is a worst-case scenario for millions of Americans along the SW Florida coastline.
Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.