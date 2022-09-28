LIVE BLOG: Hurricane Ian impacts on Georgia | Sept. 28, 2022

Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian(MGN)
By CBS46 News Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 8:36 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall in Florida today and rain is expected to start in North Georgia on Friday. As of early this morning, Ian was a category 4 hurricane and is expected to make landfall early this afternoon north of Fort Myers near Port Charlotte.

11:15 a.m.

Atlanta News First crew headed up in the sky with hurricane hunters. They will be flying through the eye of Hurricane Ian. READ MORE HERE

10:30 a.m.

It appears that the impacts from Hurricane Ian on North Georgia have decreased significantly.

10 a.m.

FEMA provides the latest update on the path of Hurricane Ian.

9:40 a.m.

Reporter Rebekka Schramm is giving an update on preparations in Georgia in advance of potential impact from Hurricane Ian.

9:15 a.m.

Atlanta News First Meteorologist Courteney Jacobazzi gives update from Florida.

8:30 a.m.

The eyewall of Hurrican Ian is around 20 miles wide and is moving NNE at 10 mph. Some areas are expecting 120-150 mph winds.

8:15 a.m.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is talking about the impacts of Hurricane Ian on Georgia and the preparations that are underway.

Hurricane Ian outer rain bands hitting coast of Florida (Courteney Jacobazzi)
Florida prepares for Ian (Courteney Jacobazzi)

8 a.m.

FIRST ALERT: Hurricane Ian to make landfall soon; Rain to start in north Georgia Friday

7:34 a.m.

It is a worst-case scenario for millions of Americans along the SW Florida coastline.

