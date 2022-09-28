LIVE BLOG: Hurricane Ian impacts on Georgia | Sept. 28, 2022

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall in Florida today and rain is expected to start in North Georgia on Friday. As of early this morning, Ian was a category 4 hurricane and is expected to make landfall early this afternoon north of Fort Myers near Port Charlotte.

11:15 a.m.

Atlanta News First crew headed up in the sky with hurricane hunters. They will be flying through the eye of Hurricane Ian. READ MORE HERE

We’re minutes away from wheels up! Here’s our ride for the next 10 hours. We’ll be going into the eye of #HurricaneIan to track its strength and movements. @ATLNewsFirst @53rdWRS pic.twitter.com/iCzffeK6Px — Madeline Montgomery (@MadelineTV) September 28, 2022

10:30 a.m.

It appears that the impacts from Hurricane Ian on North Georgia have decreased significantly.

North Georgia impacts from Ian have DECREASED significantly as the path has shifted 150 miles east. Friday now looks dry through 10pm. Rainfall totals way down. Isolated flooding and power outages possible Saturday, mainly in East Georgia. @ATLNewsFirst pic.twitter.com/6VxfadYdv8 — Ella Dorsey (@Ella__Dorsey) September 28, 2022

Storm surge expected to max out between 12-16ft from Englewood to Bonita Beach today. Insane.



For the GA & SC Coastline, storm surge will be between 3-6ft on Friday. pic.twitter.com/FxpW3TaLuP — Ella Dorsey (@Ella__Dorsey) September 28, 2022

10 a.m.

FEMA provides the latest update on the path of Hurricane Ian.

Team no sleep for #HurricaneIan coverage. We’re flying up into the eye of the storm with @53rdWRS. We’ll have your updates on @ATLNewsFirst. pic.twitter.com/J54uR72nuN — Madeline Montgomery (@MadelineTV) September 28, 2022

9:40 a.m.

Reporter Rebekka Schramm is giving an update on preparations in Georgia in advance of potential impact from Hurricane Ian.

9:15 a.m.

Atlanta News First Meteorologist Courteney Jacobazzi gives update from Florida.

8:30 a.m.

The eyewall of Hurrican Ian is around 20 miles wide and is moving NNE at 10 mph. Some areas are expecting 120-150 mph winds.

8:20am- The eyewall is around 20miles wide. Moving NNE at 10mph means some areas will be battered with 120-150mph winds for 2 hours. Right now it looks like Naples may be spared- everywhere from Venice to Ft. Myers could get the worst winds. pic.twitter.com/VZrQK8ArnO — Ella Dorsey (@Ella__Dorsey) September 28, 2022

8:15 a.m.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is talking about the impacts of Hurricane Ian on Georgia and the preparations that are underway.

Hurricane Ian outer rain bands hitting coast of Florida (Courteney Jacobazzi)

Florida prepares for Ian (Courteney Jacobazzi)

8 a.m.

FIRST ALERT: Hurricane Ian to make landfall soon; Rain to start in north Georgia Friday

7:34 a.m.

It is a worst-case scenario for millions of Americans along the SW Florida coastline.

A worst case scenario for millions of Americans along the SW Florida Coastline pic.twitter.com/LE9HMTvIZs — Ella Dorsey (@Ella__Dorsey) September 28, 2022

Let’s think back to Hurricane Michael, which made landfall with max winds of 162mph. It wiped out Mexico City Beach Florida.



Ian is currently 155mph, and headed directly for highly populated cities in SW Florida.



This is a worst case scenario playing out. pic.twitter.com/JH73cwsKkK — Ella Dorsey (@Ella__Dorsey) September 28, 2022

#BREAKING: Winds in #Ian now at 155 mph. Currently a category 4 hurricane. If winds reach 157 mph, it will become at cat 5 less than 40 miles off the coast of Florida. #FirstAlertATL pic.twitter.com/XvFuaVKhVm — Rodney Harris (@RodneyHarrisTV) September 28, 2022

Atlantic coast of Florida and GA will be hit hard with tropical storm conditions on Friday. https://t.co/y9BWF6ktgJ — Ella Dorsey (@Ella__Dorsey) September 28, 2022

