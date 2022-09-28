Man arrested in Roswell, accused of killing wife

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Roswell police have arrested a man accused of killing his wife.

82-year-old Bruce Miller has been accused of killing his 80-year-old wife Judith. Miller called police to report her death Sept. 15, saying she had taken her own life. Detectives responded to the scene and found Judith with a stab wound. A subsequent autopsy led the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office to rule the death a homicide.

Bruce Miller was arrested earlier today.

He has been charged with murder, felony murder, and possession of a knife during the commission of a crime.

