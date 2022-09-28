Man shot after breaking into Troup County home

Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime...
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime scene do not cross caution tape at night.(Ajax9 | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man was shot after breaking into a home early Wednesday morning.

Troup County deputies responded to reports of a person shot at 621 Ginger Circle in Columbus around 2 a.m. this morning. They found Chadwick David Lyons with a gunshot wound to his stomach.

Investigators determined Lyons had broken into the home next door and the homeowner had shot Lyons, forcing him to flee. The residents of 621 Ginger Circle called 911 and gave Lyons first aid before deputies arrived. He was then taken to a Columbus-area hospital.

Deputies also believe Lyons broke into two cars before breaking into the home where he was shot.

The investigation is still ongoing and no charges have been filed.

