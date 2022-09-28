Report details allegations against South Fulton police officer

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A South Fulton narcotics officer has resigned after two investigations supported claims made against her.

Several officers accused Lt. Shannon McKesey of creating a hostile work environment and of policy violations.

A report by the Smyrna Police Department completed at the request of the City of South Fulton found the claims are substantiated.

The findings point to mishandling forfeiture money, drinking alcohol at work, and lying.

In the report, officers complained that McKesey drank on the job and even asked them to buy her alcohol.

McKesey resigned in lieu of termination.

“I was really disappointed. That employee was highly valued as a member of the South Fulton Police Department,” City of South Fulton Police Chief Keith Meadows said. " Unfortunately, a lot of bad decisions were made and there’s some you simply can’t come back from.”

Chief Meadows told CBS46 he was shocked by the report’s findings.

“Once we learned about the potential for some criminal actions, we immediately reached out to the Fulton County district attorney’s office in an effort to facilitate an investigation,” he said.

Chief Meadows said they’ve started a financial audit of forfeiture funds and made changes for handling crime scene money.

Mayor Khalid Kamau said in a statement that following this incident he has started meeting with the chief regularly to discuss strategy and review challenges.

