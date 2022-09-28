Research firm warns: 98% chance of global recession on horizon

A research firm warns there's a 98% chance of a global recession.
A research firm warns there's a 98% chance of a global recession.(belterz via canva)
By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A research firm warns a worldwide recession is likely on the horizon.

According to a probability model run by Ned Davis Research, there is about a 98% chance of a global recession.

The only other times the recession model was that high was during severe economic downturns. Most recently in 2020, and during the global financial crisis of 2008 and 2009.

Economists seem to agree. The world economic forum said seven of 10 economists consider a global recession somewhat likely.

On a positive note, researchers said although recession risks are rising, the U.S. recession probability model is still at rock-bottom levels.

The national jobs market remains strong, consumers continue spending, and corporate profits are sturdy.

There are also hopes U.S. inflation will cool off in the coming months as supply catches up with demand.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Ukrainian forces retook areas held by Russian troops and pushed them back across the border in...
Kremlin will annex 4 regions of Ukraine on Friday
A section of the causeway leading to Sanibel, Fla., in Lee County was knocked out by Hurricane...
Many trapped in Florida as Ian heads toward South Carolina
Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene believed there was a "snitch" in the office, leaking...
‘I’m sick of these Black bastards’: Sheriff heard on phone making racist comments, planning to ‘clean house’
Fight over future of Atlanta Medical Center
Atlanta Medical Center’s emergency department closing Oct. 14
In this image made from a NASA livestream, Hurricane Ian is seen from the International Space...
HURRICANE IAN 2022 | Hurricane Ian impacts on Georgia | Sept. 29, 2022