Scooter’s Coffee supports breast cancer research with cookies

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Scooter’s Coffee is re-introducing limited-edition cookies to celebrate Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Courage Cookies have returned to Scooter’s through Nov. 1. The sugar cookies with cream cheese frosting and pink sprinkles will support the Pink Agenda, a charity dedicated to fighting breast cancer. 20 percent of the proceeds from each sale will go to the charity.

Customers will also have the opportunity to add a donation to the Pink Agenda to their Scooter’s Coffee order.

