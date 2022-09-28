Suspect in Fulton County Courthouse assault arrested

Lester Walker
Lester Walker(Fulton County Sheriff's Office)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man suspected of assaulting a woman in the Fulton County Courthouse has been arrested.

Lester Walker is accused of attacking a woman in a bathroom on the second floor of the courthouse Sept. 22. The woman suffered minor injuries in the attack.

Walker has been charged with battery and aggravated assault. He faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

