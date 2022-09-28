Report: Those eligible for monkeypox vaccine who don’t get shot more likely to get infected

Sep. 28, 2022
(CNN) - Eligible people who did not receive the monkeypox vaccine were about 14 times more likely to become infected with the virus than those who were vaccinated, according to federal government data.

The figure reflects the first wave of authoritative data collected by the Biden administration on the efficacy of the monkeypox vaccine.

It’s an important milestone in the administration’s fight against monkeypox.

Details of these early finding could be unveiled publicly as early as Wednesday when the White House Monkeypox Response Team is expected to hold its next press briefing.

One senior health official said the study can’t say how much changes in behavior might be a factor for the vaccinated people.

There are also outstanding questions about the durability of the vaccine and how long protection will last.

While deaths from the virus are extremely rare, officials are sending out a warning. (CNN, CDC, CONVERSATIONS ON HEALTH CARE)

