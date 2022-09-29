63-year-old DeKalb County man arrested for sexual exploitation of children

By Alexandra Parker
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 63-year-old DeKalb County man has been charged with seven counts of sexual exploitation of children.

Michael Jones was arrested Sept. 27 after the Georgia Bureau of Investigation received tips suggesting he possessed child sexual abuse material. The GBI investigated Jones’ online activity before arresting him with the help of the Secret Service and Clarkston Police Department.

Jones was taken to the DeKalb County Jail.

