82-year-old husband charged with killing 80-year-old wife in Roswell

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Roswell man has been arrested and charged with killing his wife.

On Wednesday, Roswell Police arrested 82-year-old Bruce Miller for the death of his wife, 80-year-old Judith Miller.

The Roswell Police Department (RPD) says shortly before 4 p.m. on Sept. 15, officers responded to a reported suicide at a home in the 900 block of Oakhaven Drive and found Judith Miller dead inside the home from an apparent stab wound. Judith’s husband, Bruce Miller, made the original 911 call and provided a statement to investigators indicating that Judith’s wound was self-inflicted and that she had taken her own life.

Based on information and evidence gathered by RPD’s Criminal Investigations Division and autopsy findings, the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled Judith’s death a homicide.

On Sept. 28, RPD detectives arrested Bruce Miller on charges of Murder, Felony Murder, and Possession of a Knife During the Commission of a Crime. He was booked into the Fulton County Jail.

Anyone with additional information regarding this case is asked to contact the Roswell Police Department at 770-640-4100. Anonymous information can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS(8477) or online at www.StopCrimeATL.org.

