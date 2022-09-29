Arrest report released for Georgia football player Javon Bullard

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The arrest report for University of Georgia’s football player Javon Mascellus Bullard has been released.

Bullard, age 20, is facing charges of driving under the influence, holding a phone while driving, not using headlights, failure to maintain a lane, possession of alcohol by person under 21, and improper turning.

ORIGINAL STORY: UGA football player Javon Bullard arrested Sunday

According to the report, Bullard was stopped shortly before 3 a.m. Sept. 25.

The officer says that he was sitting in his car near Fulton and Thomas streets in Athens when he saw a car without its headlights on. As the car passed him, he could see the driver, later identified as Bullard, had activated the phone’s flashlight and was holding it to his head.

The officer began following the car and observed it crossing the double yellow line. He also saw the car almost strike another vehicle.

After stopping the vehicle on River Road in Athens, Bullard reportedly put the car in reverse and it began moving towards the officer’s car. The officer alerted Bullard over his PA system and Bullard put the car in park.

The officer asked Bullard for his license but he said he did not have it with him. The officer observed that Bullard’s speech was slurred and asked him to get out of the car.

Once Bullard exited his vehicle, he reportedly lost his balance and stumbled.

The officer says he asked Bullard how many drinks he had that evening and the driver replied two shots. Bullard was then given field sobriety tests, which he was unable to complete because of his “level of intoxication.”

Bullard was then arrested.

The school released a statement saying they are disappointed in Javon and hate it for him. They also said the Bullard comes from a wonderful family and the incident will be dealt with internally.

The school says it has a committee that will decide what actions will be taken.

Bullard is a sophomore from Milledgeville. He has started in 3 of the first 4 games of this season in the defensive backfield.

