Atlanta History Center announces October events lineup
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta History Center has announced its full slate of events for October 2022, including film screenings, author interviews, a celebration of Jimmy Carter and the museum’s first Trick or Treat!
Toddler Storytime: Pumpkin Palooza
- WHAT: Program with arts and crafts for young children. Children five and under get in free. $8 for children aged six and up and $15 for adults.
- WHEN: Oct. 5,10 a.m
- WHERE: Museum gift shop
Author Talks | Inside the Warren Commission
- WHAT: Screening of documentary Inside the Warren Commission followed by Q&A with filmmaker William VanDerKloot and executive producer Richard B. Russell. $10 for non-members, $5 for members and free for insiders.
- WHEN: Oct. 5, 7 p.m.
- WHERE: McElreath Hall
Cocktails & Civics: A Toast to Jimmy Carter’s 98 Years
- WHAT: Birthday celebration for Jimmy Carter. Features civics-themed trivia, a costume contest and the opportunity to send video messages to the former president. Event is free.
- WHEN: Oct. 6, 6:30 p.m.
- WHERE: Carter Presidential Library and Museum
Author Talks | Thomas E. Ricks
- WHAT: New York Times best-selling author Thomas E. Ricks discusses his new book Waging a Good War, about the “unexpected use of military strategy” in the Civil Rights movement. Book discusses the parallels between the movement and successful military campaigns.
- WHEN: Oct. 11, 7 p.m.
- WHERE: McElreath Hall
Author Talks | Cherokee Garden Library Fall Talk featuring Janisse Ray
- WHAT: Naturalist Janisse Ray discusses new collection of essays Wild Spectacle: Seeking Wonders in a World Beyond Humans. Tickets are $25.
- WHEN: Oct. 19, 7 p.m.
- WHERE: Cherokee Garden Library
Homeschool Day: Folklore & Folktales
- WHAT: Homeschool program focusing on oral traditions. Tickets are $9 per child ages four and up and $15 per adult.
- WHEN: Oct. 20, 10 a.m.
- WHERE: Atlanta History Center
History After Hours: Swan House of Horrors
- WHAT: Halloween-themed dance party. Tickets are $25 for non-members, $20 for members and free for insiders. Event is 21 and up.
- WHEN: Oct. 20, 7 p.m.
- WHERE: Atlanta History Center
American Hydrangea Society October 2022 Meeting | Pam Beck
- WHAT: Meeting of the American Hydrangea Society with a plant raffle and discussion with writer, lecturer and photographer Pam Beck.
- WHEN: Oct. 24, 7 p.m.
- WHERE: McElreath Hall
Author Talks | Alex Hitz in conversation with Margot Shaw
- WHAT: Atlanta-born chef Alex Hitz discusses his new cookbook Occasions to Celebrate: Cooking and Entertaining with Style. Tickets are $45 for non-members and $40 for members.
- WHEN: Oct. 26, 6 p.m.
- WHERE: McElreath Hall
Author Talks | Rita Roberts in conversation with Lisa Rayam
- WHAT: Author Rita Roberts discusses her new book Author of I Can’t Wait to Call You My Wife, a collection of letters by African Americans during the Civil War. Tickets are $10 for non-members and $5 for members.
- WHEN: Oct. 26, 6 p.m.
- WHERE: McElreath Hall
- WHAT: Family-friendly trick-or-treat event. Tickets are $10 per adult and child or free for members. Historical and religious costumes are not allowed.
- WHEN: Oct. 29, 10 a.m.
- WHERE: Goizueta Gardens
