Atlanta Medical Center’s emergency department closing Oct. 14

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Wellstar Atlanta Medical has announced that it is closing the emergency department on Oct. 14 at 7 a.m. and the hospital will move to total diversion at 7 a.m. Oct. 3.

This means that beginning Oct. 3, the hospital will ask their EMS partners to transport patients to other area hospitals before they come to AMC. If other hospitals are unable to accept a patient, AMC will accept them until Oct. 14.

The rest of the medical center will still close on Nov. 1.

After the medical center closes, other hospitals in the area will have to absorb the current patients of Atlanta Medical Center.

Wellstar says they “feel confident” that Atlanta patients will continue to have access to excellent emergency services “less than two miles: from the AMC campus at Grady Memorial Hospital, which has a Level 1 trauma care, and at Emory Midtown.

Other hospitals expected to treat former AMC patients include Emory University Hospital, Piedmont and Emory Decatur, all of which are within a 7-mile radius, according to Wellstar.

State and city officials have expressed their concern over the closure of the medical center that services downtown Atlanta.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens signed an executive order on Monday aimed at halting any redevelopment of the site.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.