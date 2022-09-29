Atlanta News First flies with Hurricane Hunters through eye of Ian

The WC-130 in the eye of Hurricane Ian
The WC-130 in the eye of Hurricane Ian(WGCL)
By Madeline Montgomery
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 6:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A crew with Atlanta News First had the opportunity to fly along scientists in the U.S. Air Force Reserve’s 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron Hurricane Hunter as they passed through the eye of Hurricane Ian as it made landfall.

Flying into the eye of Ian: Atlanta News First catches flight ✈🌧🌬 Here's the latest >>> https://bit.ly/3LPPYhk

Posted by CBS46 on Wednesday, September 28, 2022

The WC-130 passed through the hurricane’s eye several times on what is called “shore patrol.”

“I’ve done about 100 flights and about 20 storms,” said Steven Jayne, a senior scientist with the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution.

PHOTOS: Coverage of Hurricane Ian | Atlanta News First

Jayne was one of several scientists above the chaos of the hurricane, working to find where it will go next.

“People think you’re crazy, like, ‘Oh my god, you’re flying through that strong of winds,’” said Jayne.

The crew uses different tools to monitor the storm, like trackers called sondes to drop from the plane.

“It measures the ocean’s temperature profile, so we launch them out the back of the plane, they fall to the ocean’s surface, drop a small probe that falls in the ocean and measures the ocean’s temperature,” said Jayne.

HURRICANE IAN 2022 | Full coverage

Other ones go out like weather balloons to check wind speed. The plane’s wings also have special sensors to track wind and location.

“We verified the National Hurricane Center has had it as a Cat. 4 and we’ve seen those winds,” said Lt. Christina Pereda, an aerial reconnaissance weather officer for the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron.

All of these efforts combine to create the hurricane track and cone.

“Before the storm, all this data goes into the forecast models, so that’s super important because that can help the forecasters with the National Hurricane Center with their forecast track and intensity,” said Lt. Pereda.

And even though they’re above it all, these scientists are driven by the impact below

“I grew up in Florida, so part of it is knowing being there, we’re helping get this data out to forecast and help narrow down where the storm is going to hit so people can evacuate,” said Lt. Pereda.

The plane will not go back into Ian while it is over land due to turbulence but the National Hurricane Center will continue to study the data collected by Wednesday’s mission.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

In this image made from a NASA livestream, Hurricane Ian is seen from the International Space...
HURRICANE IAN 2022 | Hurricane Ian impacts on Georgia | Sept. 29, 2022
Emergency crews respond to car fire under train bridge on Northside Drive
Car fire causes major traffic jam on Northside Drive during evening commute
Assessing the damage left behind by Ian
Assessing the damage left behind by Ian
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Jake Odorizzi walks back to the dugout after he was pulled...
Braves fall to Nationals 3-2 on Abrams’ walk-off hit in 10th