Braves fall to Nationals 3-2 on Abrams’ walk-off hit in 10th

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Jake Odorizzi walks back to the dugout after he was pulled...
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Jake Odorizzi walks back to the dugout after he was pulled during the fourth inning of the team's baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)(Associated Press)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 5:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — CJ Abrams’ third hit of the game drove in the winning run in the bottom of the 10th to give the Washington Nationals a 3-2 victory over the Atlanta Braves, who fell into second place in the NL East.

The Braves (97-59) are a game behind the New York Mets. The teams open a three-game series Friday in Atlanta, weather permitting.

Victor Robles bunted leading off the 10th against Jackson Stephens (3-3). Robles was initially called safe, but the call was overturned, with Alex Call moving to third. With the infield in, pinch-hitter César Hernández walked. Lane Thomas grounded to third, but Abrams singled to right, scoring Call.

