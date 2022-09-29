Butts County drug bust results in 69 arrests

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - 69 people have been arrested after an investigation into a Butts County street gang affiliated with the Gangster Disciples.

“Operation Endless Consequences” resulted in more than 200 arrest warrants spread across the 69 defendants for charges such as aggravated assault, trafficking and firearm possession. The investigation, involving agencies such as the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Georgia Department of Corrections and United States Marshals, was centered on the communities of Jackson and Flovilla in Butts County.

The GBI got involved after a high school coach and a bystander were shot during a fight between rival gangs at a basketball tournament.

The investigation is ongoing and could reveal additional defendants.

