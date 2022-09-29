UPDATED: Unidentified patient at Grady Hospital identified

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Grady Memorial Hospital says the unidentified woman has been identified. They did not provide any other information.

The hospital is thanking everyone for their assistance.

ORIGINAL STORY

Grady Memorial Hospital is trying to identify a current patient.

Grady says the woman was admitted to the hospital on Sept. 12 after being struck by a car at North Druid Hills Road and Kittredge Park Road.

She is 5-feet-3-inches tall and weighs 146 pounds. She has no tattoos or other identifying marks.

Anyone with information about the patient’s identity is asked to contact Grady Social Services Department at (404) 616-5331.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.