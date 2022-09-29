Driver arrested after Forsyth police clocked him speeding over ‘150 mph’

FORSYTH, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 27-year-old Buford man faces multiple charges after police in Forsyth County say he was speeding over 150 mph and driving recklessly on Sept. 24.

According to Forsyth police officials, a deputy observed two vehicles driving behind his car on Georgia 400 northbound at a high rate of speed and weaving in and out of traffic. around 10:30 p.m.

Tejas Desai was clocked at 100 mph and accelerating, officials say. The cars continued northbound at speeds of more than 150mph and passed vehicles on the right shoulder of the highway.

Officials confirmed that “one of the cars exited off at Buford Highway as the other stayed on 400 with the deputy continuing to chase. The two vehicles eventually exited Bald Ridge and headed into the city limits. The driver of the car surrendered after eclipsing speeds of 100mph on Pilgrim Mill Road.”

Desai faces reckless driving and felony fleeing charges.

Desai made a statement to police saying, “I was already driving 140mph and there was no reason to stop after going that fast.”

The same vehicle driven by Desai “was observed the night before going 178mph in the opposite direction of the deputy.”

