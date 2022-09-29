Federal lawsuit filed in Texas over Uvalde school shooting

FILE - Crosses, flowers and other memorabilia form a make-shift memorial for the victims of the...
FILE - Crosses, flowers and other memorabilia form a make-shift memorial for the victims of the shootings at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, July 10, 2022. The Associated Press and other news organizations are suing officials in Uvalde after months of refusal to publicly release records related to the May 2022 shooting at the elementary school.(AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
By The Associated Press and KEN MILLER
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEL RIO, TX. (AP) - A federal lawsuit has been filed in Del Rio, Texas, against eight entities and three individuals for the May shooting that killed 19 students and two teachers in Uvalde.

The lawsuit was first reported by the San Antonio Express-News.

It was filed Wednesday by one parent whose child was wounded in the shooting and two parents whose children were on campus at the time.

The lawsuit seeks unspecified monetary damages from the Uvalde school district, the city, law enforcement, a gun manufacturer, three individuals and others.

The defendants either declined comment or did not return messages. Attorneys for the parents say this is the first federal lawsuit related to the attack.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Ginni Thomas testifies ahead of final Jan. 6 hearing.
Ginni Thomas testifies ahead of final Jan. 6 hearing
FILE - Earlier, the megastorm caused catastrophic damage in Florida, leaving people trapped in...
Hurricane Ian heads for Carolinas after pounding Florida
FILE - A sign marks the entrance of the Micron Technology automotive chip manufacturing plant...
Japan to pay up to $320M for US company’s chip production
FILE - Suspect Darius O’Neal Hickson, was charged with one count of theft, a class 2 felony...
Arizona man allegedly used employer’s Amazon account to buy $137K worth of items
FILE - Ketanji Brown Jackson speaks during an event on the South Lawn of the White House in...
Jackson set to make Supreme Court debut in brief ceremony