ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A bus fire has blocked all but the left lane of Interstate 75 south near Moores Mil Road (Exit 254) in Atlanta.

Emergency crews are on the scene and trying to put out the fire.

Motorists traveling south on I-75 from Cobb County of from I-285 on the north side are advised to use alternate routes.

