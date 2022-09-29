FIRST ALERT: Wind Advisory issued for Atlanta due to Ian

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Wind Advisory has been issued for metro Atlanta eastward until 8 p.m. tonight due to Hurricane Ian. Expect a gusty wind 20 - 30 mph through the afternoon.

until 8 pm (cbs46)

Thursday’s summary

High - 73°

Normal high - 80°

Chance of rain - 0%

What you need to know

Weakened to a tropical storm overnight (cbs46)

Tropical Storm Ian will move into the Atlantic Ocean today, making landfall in the Charleston area as a strong tropical storm tomorrow. The Georgia Coastline as well as all of South Carolina will see very heavy rain and wind, but here in North Georgia, the impacts will be much smaller.

Latest track (cbs46)

It’ll stay dry in north Georgia today with light rain increasing from the east Friday afternoon. The heaviest rain will fall in East Georgia Friday evening through Saturday morning. Spotty showers are possible across Metro Atlanta, with little to no rain across West Georgia.

Highest impacts across East Georgia through Saturday. (cbs46)

It stays windy and cool through Saturday. The wind dies down Sunday, with unseasonably cool temperatures into next week.

First Alert for wind today (cbs46)

