Georgia Tech dedicates new student center to John Lewis

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia Tech has named its new student center after late Rep. John Lewis.

The center sits right in the heart of the campus and is just one of several projects in the area. Georgia Tech President Angel Cabrera hopes what Lewis has done will inspire the next generation.

“We all look up to John Lewis as an icon and hero and leader of the civil rights movement. What some people don’t realize is that when he did all of that, he was a student leader,” Cabrera said. “I hope that the fact that a young man was able to do what he did as a student leader will serve as a source of inspiration for all leaders who are students right here at Georgia Tech.”

The center is a part of a larger $110 million project in the middle of campus.

