Georgians help evacuate animals out of disaster zones in wake of Hurricane Ian

By Sawyer Buccy
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Animal organizations across the country, including volunteers right here in Georgia, are doing all they can to evacuate animals out of disaster zones. As animals get to safety, foster families are needed.

During Hurricane Sally and Hurricane Dorian, crews with Humane Society organizations across the country were on the ground, evacuating animals before and after.

”It is racing the clock,” said Kate MacFall, Florida State Director with Humane Society of United States.

Hurricane Ian has been no different. Organizations work together to move animals. The goal is to make space at shelters in disaster zones for the many animals that will be displaced because of the storm.

Atlanta Humane Society is part of that effort. They recently helped evacuate 29 cats from Englewood, Florida. The Atlanta Humane Society Instagram post says a team in Alpharetta will be taking care of the cats from here.

”Reach out to your local shelter, and ask them how you can help. What do you need? Do you need donations? Do you need fosters?” said MacFall.

