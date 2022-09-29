Halcyon adds three new stores to shopping center

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The mixed-use community Halcyon has added three new stores to its shopping center.

The golf simulator and sports bar X-Golf will open its first Georgia location in Halycon. The simulator allows visitors to play at some of the world’s most famous golf courses. Real-time data and PGA pros will help visitors improve their swing.

Rhen’s Nest recently opened its second metro Atlanta location at the Forsyth County development. It is Halcyon’s first toy store and stocks a variety of toys, books and board games. The store is open Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Eco Denizen will also open its second metro Atlanta location in late October. The store, focusing on products by local artisans, opened its first location in midtown Atlanta in 2012.

