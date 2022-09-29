HURRICANE IAN 2022 | Hurricane Ian impacts on Georgia | Sept. 29, 2022

In this image made from a NASA livestream, Hurricane Ian is seen from the International Space...
In this image made from a NASA livestream, Hurricane Ian is seen from the International Space Station on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwest Florida near Cayo Costa on Wednesday as a catastrophic Category 4 storm. (NASA via AP)(AP)
By Joyce Lupiani
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 6:49 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Hurricane Ian may bring a few showers to Metro Atlanta, but the bigger impact will likely be felt in east Georgia with rain and wind. It is now expected to make landfall in Charleston, South Carolina, on Friday afternoon. The Georgia and South Carolina coastline will see heavy rain and gusty winds through Friday evening.

6:33 a.m.

First Alert Meteorologist Courteney Jacobazzi in Tampa, Florida with a live report on the damage Ian left behind.

