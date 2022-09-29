HURRICANE IAN 2022 | Hurricane Ian impacts on Georgia | Sept. 29, 2022

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Hurricane Ian may bring a few showers to Metro Atlanta, but the bigger impact will likely be felt in east Georgia with rain and wind. It is now expected to make landfall in Charleston, South Carolina, on Friday afternoon. The Georgia and South Carolina coastline will see heavy rain and gusty winds through Friday evening.

Here are the impacts expected locally from Ian. East Georgia will see rain tomorrow & Saturday. Spotty showers at best in Metro. It will be windy thru tomorrow across the area, and breezy Saturday. It will be a washout in South Carolina through Saturday - we are dodging a bullet. pic.twitter.com/iCCKeyfchi — Ella Dorsey (@Ella__Dorsey) September 29, 2022

FIRST ALERT: A Wind Advisory has been issued for North Georgia until 8pm tonight. It will be veryyyy windy this afternoon, especially across Metro Atlanta and East Georgia through the afternoon. pic.twitter.com/QDkZnwLlxC — Ella Dorsey (@Ella__Dorsey) September 29, 2022

FIRST ALERT: Wind Advisory issued for Atlanta due to Tropical Storm Ian pic.twitter.com/iu7mjWyY5g — Rodney Harris (@RodneyHarrisTV) September 29, 2022

6:33 a.m.

First Alert Meteorologist Courteney Jacobazzi in Tampa, Florida with a live report on the damage Ian left behind.

IAN'S LATEST PATH: Another easterly shift, now making landfall in Charleston tomorrow afternoon as a strong tropical storm (could briefly reach hurricane strength again). The GA/SC Coastline will see heavy rain and gusty winds through Friday evening. pic.twitter.com/cO3uHTY1KQ — Ella Dorsey (@Ella__Dorsey) September 29, 2022

#Breaking Ian has weakened overnight and is now a tropical storm. It will bring heavy rain and gusty wind to the SC, GA and FL coastline through tomorrow afternoon. pic.twitter.com/7F6JUpwPK9 — Ella Dorsey (@Ella__Dorsey) September 29, 2022

