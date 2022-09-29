K-Pop group Stray Kids to play State Farm Arena Mar. 22 and 23

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - K-pop group Stray Kids have announced two dates at State Farm Arena Mar. 22 and 23.

The group was formed after a reality show competition in 2017. Their latest EP, Oddinary, hit No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200. The song “Maniac” also hit No. 1 on the World Digital Song Sales chart and No. 19 on the Bubbling Under Hot 100 Singles chart.

The March 22 show is a rescheduled date from July 3, 2022.

Tickets will go on sale Oct. 7 at 3 p.m.

