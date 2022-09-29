K-Pop group Stray Kids to play State Farm Arena Mar. 22 and 23

State Farm Arena
State Farm Arena(Atlanta Hawks)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 3:04 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - K-pop group Stray Kids have announced two dates at State Farm Arena Mar. 22 and 23.

The group was formed after a reality show competition in 2017. Their latest EP, Oddinary, hit No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200. The song “Maniac” also hit No. 1 on the World Digital Song Sales chart and No. 19 on the Bubbling Under Hot 100 Singles chart.

The March 22 show is a rescheduled date from July 3, 2022.

Tickets will go on sale Oct. 7 at 3 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Henry County Sheriff Reginald B Scandrett to appear in the new season of A&E's "60 Days In"
Henry County Sheriff wins civil servant of the year at RICE Awards
CBS46 Investigates: Sex trafficking foster children
School start back in DeKalb, Fulton counties
Two incidents lead to lockdown at Robert E. McNair Middle School
Restaurant Report Card Sept. 29, 2022
RESTAURANT REPORT CARD: Gruby’s scores 100, Negril ATL scores 49
Salvation Command Center in Atlanta for Hurricane Ian
Red Cross & Salvation Army crews helping Hurricane Ian victims