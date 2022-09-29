Men arrested after illegal narcotics found on Donnelly Road

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two men were arrested Sept. 8 after illegal narcotics were found in a home on Donnelly Road.

Atlanta police arrested 37-year-old Quenson Beavers and 37-year-old Chad Dabney after finding drugs such as MDMA, heroin, Xanax and Oxycodone in the home.

Both Beavers and Dabney have previous felony convictions.

They have both received nine charges in connection with their arrests, including multiple firearm possession and drug trafficking charges. Dabney was additionally charged with willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.

