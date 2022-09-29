Metro Atlanta residents sheltering from Hurricane Ian in Orlando

By Chelsea Beimfohr
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 11:03 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Hurricane Ian has closed many airports in Central and Southwestern Florida, trapping some Atlanta residents in the sunshine state.

Jennifer Uher flew to Orlando last week for a family trip. Now she’s sheltering from the storm at a Walt Disney World resort.

“I am in Florida on a family vacation to Disneyworld and Universal. My cousins are here for the first time for their once-in-a-lifetime trip. Which has turned into a little bit of a different adventure than we were expecting,” Uher said.

HURRICANE IAN 2022 | Full coverage

Uher tells CBS46 the hotel has been very accommodating to guests, but she stocked up on fresh water and food in case there are power and water outages.

“I’ve got some water bottles and snacks to kind of keep me going the next few days. I’ve also filled some water cups that they have in the hotel just as a backup and charged all my devices and my external batteries,” Uher said.

Up the road in Seminole County, Susan Brock is visiting her sister. She traveled from Winder, Georgia.

“I came down here to visit my sister for the week. Of course it happened to be right when the hurricane was coming,” Brock said.

Brock and her sisters, Caroline Duvall and Cathy Boeckel Bohn, spent Wednesday prepping their house and loading up on emergency supplies.

“We are fully stocked with food, water,” Duvall said

Hours ahead of Ian’s arrival in the Orlando area, the women were already feeling its impact.

“We have a lot of debris in the road,” Bohn said. “Leaves and small branches in the street already and that’s before the hurricane has actually even hit us.”

Both Brock and Uher are scheduled to fly back to Atlanta next week, but are now bracing for potential delays.

“No word yet, but you know, definitely anticipating some possible travel changes and trying to prepare for that,” Uher said.

Operations are halted at both the Orlando (MCO) and Ft. Myers (RSW) airports on Thursday.

