New community park in Uptown Atlanta opens Oct. 15

Live! On the Lawn
Live! On the Lawn(The Lawn)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 10:32 AM EDT
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A new park will open Oct. 15 near the Lindbergh Center MARTA station.

“The Lawn” will open with Live! on The Lawn, an all-day event with a variety of activities. The event will begin at 10 a.m. with yoga and a sound bath and run until 8 p.m. with live music, art installations and activities for children. Guests will also be able to sample many of the development’s restaurants.

The event is free and open to the public.

