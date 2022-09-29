New community park in Uptown Atlanta opens Oct. 15

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A new park will open Oct. 15 near the Lindbergh Center MARTA station.

“The Lawn” will open with Live! on The Lawn, an all-day event with a variety of activities. The event will begin at 10 a.m. with yoga and a sound bath and run until 8 p.m. with live music, art installations and activities for children. Guests will also be able to sample many of the development’s restaurants.

The event is free and open to the public.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.