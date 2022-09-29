Out and About in the ATL | Sept. 30-Oct. 2, 2022

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s that time of year when there are multiple festivals, Oktoberfest celebrations, concerts and games to attend. Check out what’s happening this weekend in metro Atlanta below. Be aware that some events may have been canceled because of weather. Check with the event or venue before making plans to attend.

FRIDAY

The Atlanta Fair across from Center Parc Stadium (old Turner Field) is back through Nov. 6. The annual fair features fair food, rides, games and other attractions.

The 17th annual Decatur Book Festival is happening this weekend at First Baptist Church of Decatur. The event will highlight selected authors with new fall publications, featured in fifteen sessions presented in three tracks: adult fiction, adult non-fiction, and children & youth.

Atlanta Art Week is underway with a variety of events at multiple galleries. There will be opening receptions for exhibits, tours, artist talks and book signings, live painting, open studios, and live performances.

The Atlanta Celebrates Photography festival is also underway. There are special exhibits, photo walks, artist talks, open houses, a gallery crawl and more.

GRAMMY Award-nominee, singer and songwriter Eric Roberson will perform at City Winery Atlanta. Roberson has written for Jill Scott, Vivian Green and countless others and headlined sold-out shows.

Comedian and TV/film star Henry Cho is performing at the Lawrenceville Arts Center.

SATURDAY

The 2022 Atlanta Autism Speaks Walk is happening at The Battery. The goal of the walk is to raise funds for research.

St. John UMC in Sandy Springs is celebrating its 60th anniversary with a fellowship BBQ and festival starting at 3 p.m.

The original Rockabilly Rumble is taking place at Falcons Fury Harley-Davidson in Conyers. There will music by special guests Slim Jim Phantom of the Stray Cats and Danny B. Harvey of the Rockrats for a Headcat Reunion. There will also be a car show, vendors, food and beverages.

Danzas Genericas Ballet Folkorico is celebrating 30 years of dancing with a show on the Clyde & Sabdra Strickland Grand Stage at the Lawrenceville Arts Center.

Songwriter and guitarist Marcus King is bringing his Young Blood Tour to the Tabernacle for two nights.

Atlanta-based alt-pop artist Forrest Isn’t Dead will pour out his stories in the Music Room at Smith’s Olde Bar. Performances by The Head and The Future Babes.

The legendary band .38 Special is performing at Brightmoor Amphitheatre in Fayetteville.

Standup comedian and podcaster Joe Rogan is bringing The Sacred Clown Tour is performing at Fox Theatre.

Nigerian singer and songwriter Asake is bringing his first North American Tour to the Atlanta Coliseum in Duluth.

The Atlanta R&B Experience featuring Monica, Tamar Braxton, Tevin Campbell, H-Town and more is happening at State Farm Arena.

Jeff Beck is live in concert at the Coca-Cola Roxy at The Battery Atlanta.

Stand-up comedian David A. Arnold is performing at the Buckhead Theatre.

Ginger Root, known for “aggressive elevator soul,” is performing at The Masquerade at Underground Atlanta.

SUNDAY

Atlanta Freedom Bands will celebrate Atlanta Pride Week with a concert at Westside Park at 3 p.m. The MetroGnomes Stage Band will kick off the concert with swing and big band favorites.

The High Museum in Midtown Atlanta is offering a special docent-led family tour. Space is limited, registration required.

Caffeine & Octane returns to Town Center Cobb feature more than 1,000 automobiles. The car show is family friendly.

The Atlanta Falcons face the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Take a tour of Atlanta’s oldest operating cinema The Plaza Theatre. Designed by architect George Harwell Bond, the Plaza Theatre opened on December 23, 1939, as an art deco cinema and live theater space.

Singer-songwriter Mary Bragg will sing songs from her new album “Violets as Camouflage” at Eddie’s Attic.

