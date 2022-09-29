Personalities of people changed during COVID pandemic, study suggests

A new study suggests some people experienced a change of personality due to the pandemic.
A new study suggests some people experienced a change of personality due to the pandemic.(Pexels)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Perhaps our personalities aren’t as fixed as many psychologists think.

A new study found some people in the U.S. experienced personality changes during the pandemic.

Researchers say they compared pre-pandemic levels of neuroticism, extraversion, openness, agreeableness and conscientiousness to data collected in 2021 and 2022.

The team said they found notable personality changes among the U.S. population.

Extraversion, agreeableness and conscientiousness all declined in the years following the start of the pandemic, particularly in young adults.

The lead author said researchers can’t yet say how long the difference in personality might last or whether they will swing back.

A psychology professor not involved in the study points out there wasn’t a control group, and other explanations were not examined. So, it’s hard to say whether the pandemic caused these changes.

The study was published Wednesday in the journal PLOS One.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Ginni Thomas testifies ahead of final Jan. 6 hearing.
Ginni Thomas testifies ahead of final Jan. 6 hearing
FILE - Earlier, the megastorm caused catastrophic damage in Florida, leaving people trapped in...
Hurricane Ian heads for Carolinas after pounding Florida
FILE - A sign marks the entrance of the Micron Technology automotive chip manufacturing plant...
Japan to pay up to $320M for US company’s chip production
FILE - Suspect Darius O’Neal Hickson, was charged with one count of theft, a class 2 felony...
Arizona man allegedly used employer’s Amazon account to buy $137K worth of items
FILE - Ketanji Brown Jackson speaks during an event on the South Lawn of the White House in...
Jackson set to make Supreme Court debut in brief ceremony