RESTAURANT REPORT CARD: Gruby’s scores 100, Negril ATL scores 49

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s time for another helping of Restaurant Report Card.

The winner of the Golden Spatula award this week is a New York-style deli named Gruby’s, which is located on Johnson Ferry Road.

The owner is from the Bronx and the food is authentic, especially the bread and bagels which come from New York.

Negril ATL scored 49 points and received a U for unsatisfactory. The report says fried chicken was stored at an unsafe temperature and there was a black, slimy, mold-like buildup inside the ice machine.

