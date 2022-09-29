WhistlePig Whiskey’s “tailgate tour” comes to Atlanta Oct. 9

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Whistlepig Whiskey’s Maple Sugar Shack will stop in the Home Depot Backyard Oct. 9.

Whistlepig’s PiggyBack 100 Proof Bourbon Whiskey is now available in Atlanta and the Sugar Shack is stopping in town to celebrate.

Guests can sample PiggyBack 100 Proof Bourbon and WhistlePig PiggyBack 100% Rye Whiskey as well as cocktails made with Barrel Aged Maple Syrup. There will also be tailgate games, prizes and a chance to win a Super Bowl tailgate party.

The first 100 visitors will receive a special prize pack.

The shack will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

