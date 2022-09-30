Bidens host celebration of Jewish New Year

WASHINGTON (Gray News) – President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden hosted a reception Friday at the White House to celebrate Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year festival.

They were joined by Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Douglas Emhoff, the first Jewish spouse of a vice president. Jill Biden and Emhoff also gave remarks.

Rosh Hashanah 2022 began Sunday and ended Tuesday. On Sunday, Biden said in a statement that the Jewish New Year ushers in a sacred time of reflection, repentance and renewal.

“Jill and I offer our warmest wishes to everyone celebrating Rosh Hashanah in the United States, Israel and around the world,” he said in the statement. “May your prayers be heard and your faith revitalized - and may we all be inscribed in the Book of Life. Shana Tovah.”

Both Emhoff and the president talked about how important it is to fight antisemitic hate and made references to the violent protests at Charlottesville, Va., in 2017, which Biden cited as his reason for running for president in 2020.

First lady Jill Biden, second gentleman Doug Emhoff and Vice President Kamala Harris are seen as Emhoff gives remarks during a Jewish High Holy Days observance on Friday. (Source: CNN/Pool)

