Bodies and floatplane parts recovered from Puget Sound

The bodies of some of the 10 victims and most of a floatplane that crashed in Washington...
The bodies of some of the 10 victims and most of a floatplane that crashed in Washington state’s Puget Sound have been recovered.
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 9:29 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEATTLE (AP) — The bodies of some of the 10 victims and most of a floatplane that crashed in Washington state’s Puget Sound earlier this month have been recovered.

The Seattle Times reports Island County Emergency Management confirmed Thursday that multiple bodies were recovered, but officials weren’t yet able to confirm the number.

National Transportation Safety Board Chair Jennifer Homendy said Thursday that about 80% of the plane, including the engine, was recovered and brought to the surface using remotely operated vessels. Recovery efforts started Tuesday in a shipping channel near Whidbey Island.

The September 4 flight was traveling from San Juan Island to suburban Seattle when it crashed.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Ginni Thomas testifies ahead of final Jan. 6 hearing.
Ginni Thomas testifies ahead of final Jan. 6 hearing
FILE - Earlier, the megastorm caused catastrophic damage in Florida, leaving people trapped in...
Hurricane Ian heads for Carolinas after pounding Florida
FILE - A sign marks the entrance of the Micron Technology automotive chip manufacturing plant...
Japan to pay up to $320M for US company’s chip production
FILE - Suspect Darius O’Neal Hickson, was charged with one count of theft, a class 2 felony...
Arizona man allegedly used employer’s Amazon account to buy $137K worth of items
FILE - Ketanji Brown Jackson speaks during an event on the South Lawn of the White House in...
Jackson set to make Supreme Court debut in brief ceremony