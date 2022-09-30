Braves raising money for hurricane relief through raffles, auction

The Atlanta Braves will raise money for hurricane relief this weekend.
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 4:39 PM EDT
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Braves will use their sold-out series against the New York Mets this weekend to raise money for hurricane relief.

The team’s proceeds from the 50/50 raffle this weekend will go to Team Rubicon, a relief organization helping victims of Hurricanes Ian and Fiona. The veteran-led organization combines military logistics with the skills of first responders and medical professionals

If you can’t make it to the game, you can still donate here through Oct. 5. The Braves will also hold a silent auction for autographed items in the MLB Ballpark app in the coming days.

