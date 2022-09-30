Ceremony at Carter Center celebrate bell tower’s completion

Ceremony at Carter Center celebrate bell tower’s completion
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A dedication ceremony was held at the Carter Center for a new Japanese bell tower to house the Peace Bell.

The bell was given to former President Jimmy Carter in 1985 by the Japanese community to celebrate Japanese-American friendship and President Carter’s efforts to strengthen relations between the two countries.

The event will feature a traditional Buddhist ceremony that is performed at the opening of a new temple and a ceremonial ringing of the bell.

It comes just one day before President Carter’s 98th birthday.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

High school coaches and parents can watch for the signs of a concussion
Safety protocols help Georgia high school athletes prevent head injuries
Police: Deborrah Collier’s death was a deliberate act, not random
Ian slams Carolina coast
Cleanup underway in South Carolina and Florida
Decatur man convicted in murder of 58-year-old rideshare driver
COWETA COUNTY DRUG BUST
THC ice cream, meth, fentanyl and more discovered during I-85 traffic stop