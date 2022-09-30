Ceremony at Carter Center celebrate bell tower’s completion

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A dedication ceremony was held at the Carter Center for a new Japanese bell tower to house the Peace Bell.

The bell was given to former President Jimmy Carter in 1985 by the Japanese community to celebrate Japanese-American friendship and President Carter’s efforts to strengthen relations between the two countries.

The event will feature a traditional Buddhist ceremony that is performed at the opening of a new temple and a ceremonial ringing of the bell.

It comes just one day before President Carter’s 98th birthday.

