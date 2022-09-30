Cobb Co. homeowner fears loss of income after vote to adjust short-term rentals

Marietta, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - As of January 2023, all unincorporated areas of Cobb County will have new rules for short-term rentals. This includes platforms like Air-BnB.

“They’ll have to comport with our noise ordinances as well as occupancy ordinances,” said Lisa Cupid, chairperson for Cobb County.

A property can only have one person per 390 square feet. In addition, the county is limiting how many people an owner can have renting rooms at a time.

“We did have a clause in our ordinance that provides for one certificate per dwelling. So someone can’t have multiple people staying for this provision where it ends up being a boarding house,” said Cupid.

This is what will directly affect Jonathan Tremblay’s family. He owns a 13-bedroom home and lives there with his wife and kids. He often will rent out rooms to guests.

“Now the county is essentially saying you have all this land, you have all this property, but you are not allowed to do more than just one room. We will no longer be able to afford to live here,” said Tremblay.

He has relied on income from short-term rentals to pay the bills. He said since he lives in the home, he and his wife make sure rules are strictly followed.

“We have neighbors who have taken personal issue with the fact that we do short-term rentals. Neighbors who don’t even live adjacent to us,” said Tremblay.

Ultimately, he hopes the county can reevaluate its decision. Cupid said the county will monitor how things go with the regulations over the next year. She said the county would be willing to change some things if needed.

