2 killed after chase, crash on I-20 in East Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia State Patrol is investigating a deadly crash on I-20 that unfolded early Friday morning east of Atlanta.

GSP says troopers attempted to stop a white Jeep Grand Cherokee for speeding on I-85 North at Cleveland Avenue in Fulton County.

According to GSP, the driver failed to stop for the troopers, initiating a pursuit that continued north onto I-75/85 before the driver exited onto Edgewood Avenue. A passenger got out of the Jeep while it was still moving, but the driver continued driving and entered I-75/85 South where they continued to flee. The driver continued south on I-75/85 before exiting onto I-20 East where a trooper performed a precision immobilization technique (PIT) maneuver to stop the fleeing vehicle.

GSP says two people inside the car were ejected and troopers on the scene performed life-saving measures, however, the two people died.

A woman claiming to be the mother of one of the victims involved in the crash tells Atlanta News First that police told her that her 22-year-old son did not survive the crash. Police have not confirmed the names of any victims involved at this time.

I'm at the scene of a deadly crash on 1-20E, just past the connector. The mother of the victim involved in the crash tells me her son, who is in his 20's, did not survive.GSP investigating. No word on what led up to crash or if anyone else was injured. @ATLNewsFirst pic.twitter.com/GpBs2FtDtZ — Tori Cooper (@toricoooper) September 30, 2022

The Georgia State Patrol continues to investigate.

