Decatur man convicted in murder of 58-year-old rideshare driver

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Decatur man has been convicted of murdering a man he thought was having an affair with his girlfriend.

27-year-old De’monte Anderson was convicted of murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony in connection with the 2019 death of 58-year-old Dwayne Roberts.

Roberts had encountered Anderson’s girlfriend at a convenience store and noticed that she was in need of medical care. He offered to drive her to the hospital after dropping off her vehicle at Anderson’s apartment. While at the apartment, Anderson confronted his girlfriend and shot Roberts.

Anderson then struck his girlfriend in the face and said “don’t make me kill you, too.”

Investigators also found Anderson plotted to have his girlfriend killed and attempted to convince her not to testify against him.

Anderson was sentenced to life in prison plus five years.

