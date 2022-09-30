Decatur man convicted in murder of 58-year-old rideshare driver

By Alexandra Parker
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Decatur man has been convicted of murdering a man he thought was having an affair with his girlfriend.

27-year-old De’monte Anderson was convicted of murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony in connection with the 2019 death of 58-year-old Dwayne Roberts.

Roberts had encountered Anderson’s girlfriend at a convenience store and noticed that she was in need of medical care. He offered to drive her to the hospital after dropping off her vehicle at Anderson’s apartment. While at the apartment, Anderson confronted his girlfriend and shot Roberts.

Anderson then struck his girlfriend in the face and said “don’t make me kill you, too.”

Investigators also found Anderson plotted to have his girlfriend killed and attempted to convince her not to testify against him.

Anderson was sentenced to life in prison plus five years.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

High school coaches and parents can watch for the signs of a concussion
Safety protocols help Georgia high school athletes prevent head injuries
Police: Deborrah Collier’s death was a deliberate act, not random
Ian slams Carolina coast
Cleanup underway in South Carolina and Florida
COWETA COUNTY DRUG BUST
THC ice cream, meth, fentanyl and more discovered during I-85 traffic stop